WeAreSC On3 5/8/22: QB1 on the recruiting trail, highly-touted DL gets an offer, and big postseason wins

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at QB1 recruiting the transfer portal, USC offering a highly-touted DL prospect, and two Trojan teams picking up big postseason wins.

QB1 on the recruiting trail?

When Biletnikoff Award-winning wide receiver Jordan Addison officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week, it did not take long for speculation about his future to begin. On Thursday, Fox College Football tweeted out a graphic asking fans where the former Pitt star should play this season.

Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

One of the more notable responses came from none other than USC quarterback Caleb Williams himself. It is obvious why Williams would want to play with Addison, and it seems as though USC’s new quarterback is trying to recruit the Biletnikoff winner to Los Angeles.

One notable factor in this situation is the fact that both Williams and Addison played high school football in the Washington, D.C. area. Hence, the two already have a bit of familiarity with each other.

Highly-touted DL prospect gets a USC offer

On Friday, USC officially offered a scholarship to highly-touted class of 2024 defensive lineman Justin Scott. A four-star recruit from St. Ignatius high school in Chicago, Illinois, the 2024 On3 Consensus ranks Scott as the number 15 player in the class of 2024. In addition, he is ranked as the number two defensive lineman in the class, and the number one player in the state of Illinois.

Scott currently holds offers from Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, and

, among other schools. As of now, On3 projects the Badgers as a solid favorite to land Scott.

Big postseason wins for USC teams

Two USC teams picked up big wins on Saturday to advance to their respective national championship matches. Beach Volleyball took down crosstown rival UCLA 3-0 in the winner’s bracket final for their 35th consecutive victory. The Trojans will now have a chance to win their second consecutive national title—and fifth overall—on Sunday.

In addition, Women’s Water Polo defeated Cal 9-7 in the semifinals on Saturday. The Women of Troy will face Stanford for the national title on Sunday, also in pursuit of their second consecutive championship.