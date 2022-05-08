Oregon baseball suffers fourth consecutive loss to Oregon State

Cameron Parker/ScoopDuck

Oregon baseball came into the weekend with high hopes of establishing itself as a Pac-12 title contender.

Instead, the Ducks have begun their most important series of the season in disastrous fashion.

No. 24 Oregon fell 8-7 to No. 2 Oregon State Saturday evening at Goss Stadium in Corvallis. The loss is the fourth straight for the Ducks, and fourth this season at the hands of Oregon State. The Beavers (37-9, 17-6) took a commanding lead atop the conference standings with the win, while the Ducks (28-18, 13-10) have dropped to fifth place.

Oregon took an early 2-0 lead in the second when Anthony Hall launched a solo homer and Josiah Cromwick laced an RBI single.

But one inning later, Wade Meckler singled in Oregon State’s opening run and Jacob Melton followed with a two-run double to make it 3-2 Beavers.

In the fifth inning, Melton launched a three-run homer and tallied his third, fourth, and fifth RBIs of the day to push the Beavers’ lead to 6-3. The Ducks cut it to 6-5 soon after, though, when Hall lifted a sac fly in the fifth and Josh Kasevich followed with a run-scoring single.

But once again, the Beavers answered back quickly and added a run in the bottom of the fifth, and another in the seventh to push their advantage to 5-8.

Oregon refused to go away quietly and rallied in the ninth. Brennan Millone launched a two-run homer to make it a one-run game with one out. But Oregon State closer Ryan Brown then struck out Hall, got Kasevich to ground out, and struck out Jacob Walsh looking to end the game.

After the final punchout, Brown added another layer of tension to a rivalry that already had plenty, and stared down Walsh and motioned for him to leave the batter’s box.

Oregon will look to salvage the weekend on Sunday in the series finale. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.