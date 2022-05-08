ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Pickens addresses Georgia Pro Day performance, return from injury

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
Cassie Florido

Former Georgia star wide receiver George Pickens was able to impress coaches, namely Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers, during his Pro Day earlier this year. After playing in an extremely limited capacity during his final season with the Bulldogs, Pickens is excited to be healthy enough to run without a brace as rookie minicamp begins.

“It was it was kind of like a shocking to me because it was my first time running without a brace or anything like that, but I’ve actually been preparing myself for that point,” Pickens said about his Pro Day. “So like, every route was really like, ‘Oh, it’s my first time running routes again,’ but it felt so good and like after the first or second route, I was good to go after that. And I knew I was gonna have a good day.”

After being forced to the sideline for nearly the entirety of last season due to an injury, former Georgia wide receiver Pickens’ draft stock stock took a tumble, falling to the second round to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was able to return for the final four games of the season, catching five passes for a total of 107 yards, before a strong showing at the NFL Combine.

Pickens would only play 20 games for head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, but still managed to haul in 85 passes for 1,240 yards (14.6 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns. A torn ACL ended his season before it started, but instead of taking an aggressive approach to rehab and return to action.

The former Bulldogs wideout instead aired on the side of caution and only had five receptions on the season despite letting Pickens play down the stretch. Pickens was injured back in March of 2021, and was back on the field suiting up for Georgia on game day by the end of November. An eight-month recovery isn’t speedy by any means, but Pickens wasn’t surprised he was able to play before his time in Athens expired.

“It wasn’t like I was rushing it and I’m not ready,” Pickens said. “It was actually like it just happened so quick. And when I got back on the field, I just wanted to be back with my guys again. So that’s really what it was.”

Pickens now has the lofty task of replacing some of the production left by the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud. Chase Claypool needs help next season in Pittsburgh, and it seems to have come in the form of the former Georgia star.

