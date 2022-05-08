ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Stadium's goalposts are up for public auction: Here's how you can bid

By Anthony Broome about 6 hours
Michigan Stadium is the largest venue in college football. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Michigan Stadium’s goalposts stayed up and intact during the 2021 season even with an upset win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 27. However, fans now have a shot to take a piece of history home with them if they have the room.

The Big House goalposts are available via a University of Michigan auction that is open through May 16 at midnight via the property disposition department.

If a Michigan fan has the space and the manpower, they can make the items a reality. The posts will require some work, per MLive.

“The crossbars are about 18 feet wide and the posts are about 20 feet tall,” officials said to MLive. “They would require sandblasting prior to painting and would need to be picked up directly from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The buyer is responsible for removal and loading.”

Other items are available for auction, too.

A Facebook posting reads: “Items include: Michigan Stadium Goal Posts, Polaris Ranger Utility Vehicle, Microsoft Surface Studio All-In-One Computer, Leitz Wetzlar Laborlux Binocular Microscope, Blickman Health Linen Warmer, AND MUCH MORE!”

U-M’s property disposition team says that it can refuse any or all bids if they do not get the requisite value.

Michigan’s memories of the Ohio State win

Michigan’s win over Ohio State will live in infamy for what it means to the program and what came after it. It was the program’s first over OSU since the 2011 season and led to a Big Ten Championship. The conference title was followed up with Michigan’s first trip to the College Football Playoff, a 34-11 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson’s huge day helped fuel Michigan to victory. Head coach Jim Harbaugh recalled the moment on the “Hutch” podcast from Pro Football Focus.

“Three-sack performance, very well documented, but one of the great performances and I think it’ll go down, for sure, as one of the great performances against Ohio State in the history of the rivalry by either side — right up there with Charles Woodson and Desmond Howard and Aidan Hutchinson,” Harbaugh said.”

Hutchinson, who was the No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, said it was a crowning achievement for Michigan.

“I think it was about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, and I was looking at it and you could feel it a little bit,” he said. “You could feel it coming, you could feel that win coming. I was sitting there, and I literally started crying, with eight minutes left. Just because so much had gone into it, so much mental energy.

“Literally, all the pain, all the scar tissue I got from watching as a kid and then losing to them twice in college and all the focus we put on them … I’m sitting there, I’m like, ‘We did it.’”

Hutchinson is the program record-holder for sacks in a single season, notching 14 in 2021. His play earned him runner-up honors in the Heisman Trophy race and Consensus All-American honors this past year.

