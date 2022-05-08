ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett answers all-important question on competing for starting quarterback job

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
Pitt QB Kenny Pickett will be in the spotlight in the best game of the weekend. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that first round draft pick Kenny Pickett will certainly be in contention to take over the reigns of starter alongside Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph following the retirement of longtime franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

While Pickett wants to learn under tenured quarterbacks Trubisky and Rudolph, there’s no doubt he also wants to take the starting spot from them and be Tomlin’s outright quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“I mean, any competitor — absolutely,” Pickett said about wanting to be the Steelers starter. “I know how to be great team and how to go about my business. I’m really excited to learn from those guys. Like I said, all great people in the building. That’s something I’ve known since I’ve been at Pitt. I’m excited to be a part of this organization and compete and work towards winning a championship.”

That elusive Lombardi Trophy hasn’t made its way around Pittsburgh since 2009, but with Pickett’s potential, who’s to say he can’t bring a Super Bowl to the city for the first time in over a decade? Last season at Pitt, Pickett threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while completing 67.3 percent of his passes as a Heisman finalist.

Pickett’s Panthers finished 11-3 last season. It was the first 10-win season for the program since 2009 and the most wins in a single season by any Pitt team since 1981.

On top of that, the Steelers have had immense success with their past two first-round draft picks. Chase Claypool was drafted in 2020 and is already No. 1 option at wide receiver for the Steelers. That pick was followed up by Najee Harris last season, who looks to be one of the most promising young running backs in the league after his rookie season.

Pickett will look to capture some of that magic as well with immediate success on Sundays, and hopes to become the final piece to Tomlin’s young, high-powered offense.

“It’s really exciting,” Pickett said about the prospect of playing with budding NFL stars. “There’s a long list of great players here. So I’m excited to get involved and meet those guys, learn what they do really well and like I said, help us win a championship here.”

While the quarterback battle will certainly be underway this year, the fact that Tomlin drafted a quarterback in the first round for the first time since he took over as Steelers head coach in 2007 should be enough to know how highly the front office thinks of Pickett and his future with the organization.

