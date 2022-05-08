QCUSD celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

This week, the Queen Creek Unified School District celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week. It the time when students, families and community members across the nation expressed their thanks and appreciation for teachers’ hard work and dedication.

PTOs from various schools planned out gifts and ideas on how students and parents could show their appreciation. Some ideas included buying needed school supplies, donating gift cards, specially catered lunches and free coffee.

QCUSD students throughout the district expressed their gratitude through cards, gifts and acts of service. Several QCUSD students participated in a "Thank you Teachers!" video montage.

Giving thanks to a teacher doesn't need to be expressed with gifts and cards. Students and parents can share encouraging words, give a high-five and let teachers they are doing a great job.

QCUSD is grateful and proud of its teachers for the contributions they make every day to ensure students receive the best education.