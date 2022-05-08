Recipes from Missouri

A 2019 study by Hotschedules , a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association .

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Missouri.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Springfield Style Cashew Chicken II

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 10 minutes

– Total: 50 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Old Fashioned Ozarks Meatloaf

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 45 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

St. Louis Pork Steaks

– Prep: 4 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 49 minutes

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 5 steaks

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

St. Louis Toasted Ravioli

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Pecan Pie

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Ground Beef and Cabbage

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 18 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Amish Friendship Bread Starter

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Additional: 1 week 2 days

– Total: 1 week 2 days

– Servings: 120

– Yield: 4 cups of starter

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Big Al’s K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 6 cups of sauce

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Springfield Style Cashew Chicken I

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Spinach Bacon Egg Casserole

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 50 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Decadent Ozark Peach Turnovers

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 35 minutes

– Total: 55 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 turnovers

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Juanita’s Blackberry Dumplings

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Al’s Sufferin’ Succotash

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Mom’s Squash Casserole

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Chocolate Pecan Pie III

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 pie

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Kansas City BBQ Ribs

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Additional: 9 hrs 10 minutes

– Total: 11 hrs 25 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Gooey Butter Cake I

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 (9×13 inch) cake

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Simple Fried Morel Mushrooms

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Cashew Crusted Chicken

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Crawfish Chowder

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Kansas City Steak Soup

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 55 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 gallon

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Apple Pudding

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 – 9×9 inch dish

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

German Apple Pudding Cake

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 8 inch square pan

– Number of ingredients: 17

– Read more about the recipe here

Crayfish or Shrimp Pasta

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Mr. Mason’s Chili

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 55 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 5 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Aaron’s Missouri Burger

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Crawfish Thermidor

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Jules’ Braised Beans

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Homestead Harvest Cookies

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 48 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

