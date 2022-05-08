ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

*CAUGHT ON CAMERA* DUI Driver Slams Into Stalled Driver On Freeway | National City

By Archive
onscene.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article05.07.2022 | 1:42 AM | NATIONAL CITY – A newer model BMW Coupe was driving recklessly Southbound on the I-5 freeway when it suddenly struck a White Lexus Sedan causing it to lose control and striking...

onscene.tv

Comments / 4

