NC: POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MAN THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Security Guard Shot By Ex-boyfriend After She Refused to Go Home With Him
A security guard was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend as she left her place of work at the McArthur Dairy plant in Miami because she refused to go home with him on Friday afternoon.
Juvenile Who Knew Lily Peters Arrested Day After 10-Year-Old's Body Was Found in Wooded Area
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase
Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
CO: ENTERPRISE RENT-A-CAR SHOOTING
An Ohio man was killed and his wife in critical condition after a shooting at a rental car place in Denver.
Lacrosse team claims racial profiling by sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop
Delaware State University, a historically Black institution, said its women's lacrosse team was racially profiled by sheriff's deputies last month during a traffic stop in Georgia. CNN's Amara Walker reports.
MA: ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING CAUGHT ON CAM, SUSPECT ARRESTED
Suspect in Burlington attempted kidnapping arrested.
