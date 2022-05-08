ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain, cloudy skies around NYC

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgbaF_0fWzt9b200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxVPr_0fWzt9b200
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/8 Sunday morning update 02:10

Happy Mother's Day! It's not the best-looking day, but it's an improvement from Saturday.

Scattered showers and drizzle are still around, primarily focused south and east of New York City. Drier air is in the process of nudging down from the north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvqOY_0fWzt9b200
CBS2

What you see this afternoon depends on where you are. Skies will remain mostly cloudy around the city, but for northwest New Jersey up into the Lower Hudson Valley, you'll likely have more sunshine! To the south and east, clouds linger for much of the day, along with a few showers.

Temps will still be about 15 degrees below normal, topping out in the mid 50s. It'll still be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph at times, but that's nothing compared to yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HytXF_0fWzt9b200
CBS2

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly once again. Lows will be in the 40s.

We'll take another step in the right direction Monday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temps will climb into the mid 60s before we're back into the 70s by midweek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FECQ_0fWzt9b200
CBS2

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS's 5/10 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be a lot like yesterday: mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs around 70. It will remain quiet tonight with temps falling to around 50 in the city with 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 70.Looking ahead: Thursday's looking like a partly sunny day with highs in the 70s again. As or Friday, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Burn ban for New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We love the dry, sunny weather here In Western New York. But did you know it has been six days with no substantial rainfall?. We are not in the drought phase yet here in Rochester, but the western half of the United States is a different story. It is there that one-third of the U.S. is now listed in a severe drought. That is really a long-term problem.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS New York

Experts predict active hurricane season ahead

NEW YORK -- Months after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck our area, some are still struggling to recover from the powerful storm.Ida's fury inundated communities, destroying countless homes.Now, with a new hurricane season nearly here, many are bracing for the next devastating storm.Flood waters were tire-high and climbing in Hollis, Queens, when Ida struck. Historic rainfall proved to be more than the foundation of the Shivprasads' home could handle."The force just pushed everything, everything inwards," Amit Shivprasad told CBS2's Vanessa Murdock.Their basement filled within seconds. Two lives were lost there on Sept. 1, when Ida swept through. READ MORE: As...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy