First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain, cloudy skies around NYC

Happy Mother's Day! It's not the best-looking day, but it's an improvement from Saturday.

Scattered showers and drizzle are still around, primarily focused south and east of New York City. Drier air is in the process of nudging down from the north.

What you see this afternoon depends on where you are. Skies will remain mostly cloudy around the city, but for northwest New Jersey up into the Lower Hudson Valley, you'll likely have more sunshine! To the south and east, clouds linger for much of the day, along with a few showers.

Temps will still be about 15 degrees below normal, topping out in the mid 50s. It'll still be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph at times, but that's nothing compared to yesterday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly once again. Lows will be in the 40s.

We'll take another step in the right direction Monday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temps will climb into the mid 60s before we're back into the 70s by midweek.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!