Iowa City, IA

Iowa Hawkeyes’ Sam LaPorta among PFF’s top 2023 TE NFL prospects

By Riley Donald
 3 days ago

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta finds himself among the top tight ends for the 2023 NFL class of talent. In a recent post, Pro Football Focus has rated the Hawkeyes’ pass catcher among the top at his position for this upcoming season.

PFF ranks LaPorta as the fifth-best tight end on their 2023 Big Board. Coming in at the No. 5 tight end, he also finds himself as the No. 90 overall prospect going into the upcoming 2022 season.

LaPorta had the option to go to the NFL after this previous season but has chosen to come back for his fourth year in Iowa City. This decision follows a season that saw him lead the Hawkeyes in multiple statistical receiving categories.

He was Iowa’s leading receiver in yards, nearly doubling the next closest receiving leader. LaPorta also hauled in the most receptions, 53, which is 22 more than the next closest Hawkeye. Lastly, he was tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns.

LaPorta has seen time in 34 games and 12 of those as a true freshman. In his career he has hauled in 95 receptions for 1,129 yards. The tight end has proven to consistently be one of the most dependable targets for the offense.

His position on PFF’s Big Board should not be much shock to fans after the rich tradition that Iowa has had of sending tight ends to the NFL. There are three big names currently in the league.

The San Francisco 49ers George Kittle is one of the top tight ends in the league. Other Hawkeyes, TJ Hockenson with the Detroit Lions and Noah Fant with the Seattle Seahawks , have carved themselves very nice careers as starting tight ends in the NFL.

LaPorta appears to be the next Hawkeye in line to hear his name called in the NFL draft next year. With his collegiate production up to this point, he has proven his stock to NFL teams and will look to only improve his status as a draft prospect in the upcoming season with Iowa.

