Montana Renaissance Festival moving to new venue in Red Lodge

Have you ever wanted to run your own cattle ranch in Montana? Well, we've got some good news. A legendary ranch in Montana was just listed for sale. The 8,134-acre Lucas Ranch located in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains was just listed for sale for $20,000,000. According to the Live Water Properties listing, the Lucas Ranch is one of the most significant land offerings on the market today and consists of over 12 square miles of diverse terrain on the western slope of the Crazy Mountains northeast of Bozeman.
