Red Lodge, MT

Montana Renaissance Festival moving to new venue in Red Lodge

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED LODGE, Mont. - After becoming too big for its initial home at Zoo Montana, the Montana Renaissance Festival is moving to a new venue in Red Lodge. June 4 and...

www.montanarightnow.com

94.9 KYSS FM

Familiar Business to Open New Location in Missoula’s Paxson Plaza

It's always fun to guess what business will be going into an empty location around Missoula. We made a family ice cream run to the newer Big Dipper by Southgate Mall last week and the storefront next door had paper covering all the windows. I was trying to peek through the cracks to see if I could get a glimpse of what was going on inside but it was dark and I couldn't see much. I figured I would ask someone at Big Dipper if they knew about the plans for their neighboring unit. Then I got sidetracked with my double scoop huckleberry cone and forgot to mention it. But I saw some news today that might solve the mystery!
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Beautiful Montana Property For Bears, Camels, & More? Here It Is

Growing up I always just wanted a little ranch-style home, in the country, where I could have whatever pets I wanted. Now typically these pets were all in the "farm" category plus some dogs and barn cats. I never thought I could live in Montana and have the opportunity to get a little more "exotic" when it came to the animal situation.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho kayaker dies in accident in northwestern Montana river

LIBBY, Montana (AP) — An experienced kayaker from Victor, Idaho, died in a kayaking accident in the Yaak River in northwestern Montana over the weekend, Lincoln County officials said Monday. Dispatchers received an SOS message from a GPS device in the river at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Darren Short said in a statement. As deputies were traveling to the area west of Troy, one of the men on the...
VICTOR, ID
MY 103.5

15 Pictures of Spectacular Montana Ranch Listed For Sale

Have you ever wanted to run your own cattle ranch in Montana? Well, we've got some good news. A legendary ranch in Montana was just listed for sale. The 8,134-acre Lucas Ranch located in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains was just listed for sale for $20,000,000. According to the Live Water Properties listing, the Lucas Ranch is one of the most significant land offerings on the market today and consists of over 12 square miles of diverse terrain on the western slope of the Crazy Mountains northeast of Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

4.2 earthquake rattles southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Famous Movie Star Donates Special Gift to Montana Event

A well-known actor who has starred in many western films has donated an iconic cowboy hat worn in one of his movies to a fundraising event in Montana. Sam Elliot has been in a ton of movies. He is one of the most iconic western film stars of our generation. Most recently, Elliot starred alongside Tim McGraw in 1883. Some of Elliot's most popular movies include The Big Lebowski, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Tombstone.
GARDINER, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Breweries Crowned Winners at the 2022 World Beer Cup

The weather is warming up threatening to warm up and COVID concerns seem to fade a little more each day. (Actually, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services announced that they're no longer publishing daily COVID-19 infection numbers due to the reduction in cases.) As things continue to return to normal, it's exciting to see so many events return from postponements and cancellations.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

There’s a Story Behind This Montana Horse Painting

This painting certainly popped out at me when I first saw it on social media. We love horses here in Montana, that's a given. But the colors and the imagery also stood out. Jessica Allestad is a great singer here in Montana who has joined us on Montana Talks and also on Cat Country in Billings LIVE in studio. Turns out she is also a great painter. Here's the story behind this one, as Allestad shared on Facebook.
MONTANA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
96.7 KISS FM

Who Has The Better Downtown? Bozeman or Missoula?

One of the hardest decisions I've ever had to deal with, and I think some folks aren't going to be happy with me. Bozeman or Missoula? It's a question that has had Montanans argue for years on which town is better. Usually, locals will use the universities as the focal point, on which place is better. Some locals will use Yellowstone National Park, or the two world-class ski resorts, as a reference on what city is better.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 101.5

‘Hot and Wet Summer for Western Montana’ Says Old Farmers Almanac

I know you are thinking that summer may never arrive. Here we are, nearly halfway through May, and some still haven't packed up their snow shovels. But, trust in the Old Farmers Alamanac, and summer will be here before you know it. Soon you will be hovering around the AC unit in your home or spraying yourself in the face with a water bottle, while you sit half-naked in front of a fan.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Folk Festival announces final lineup in Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Folk Festival announced the final seven performers added to the final lineup for the upcoming festival this summer in Butte. Attendees can listen to a wide variety of music and dance performances from 21 performers from July 8-10. Admission is free, but attendees are...
BUTTE, MT
Wake Up Wyoming

Hike At Your Own Risk, Wyoming’s Most Haunted Mountain

Going camping, hiking or maybe horse back ridding in Wyoming this summer?. Well if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the North West part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But...
1240 KLYQ

Disease Spreads in Bighorn Sheep in Little Belt Mountains

Last week, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reported the deaths of nine bighorn sheep, which had been reintroduced to the Little Belt Mountains southeast of Great Falls. The cause: pneumonia. The disease has apparently spread to other members of the herd. FWP noted the sheep came from the Missoula...
GREAT FALLS, MT

