ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

By Billy Duberstein
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) plunged 35.2% during April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence .

At the beginning of the month, management updated its 2022 forecast for revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) downwards, as a direct result of the Biden administration postponing the end of the student loan moratorium implemented during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, that occurred during a brutal month for stocks, with the S&P 500 plunging 8.8%. In this environment, even stocks reporting good numbers are going down. So if you're a company missing or guiding down, your stock likely saw a brutal plunge akin to SoFi's. But is the fall an opportunity?

So what

On April 6, SoFi issued a press release, lowering its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections from $1.57 billion and $180 million, to $1.47 billion and $100 million, respectively. Interestingly, although the Biden administration has only delayed the student loan moratorium until Aug. 1, SoFi's management is assuming the moratorium isn't lifted for the entire year. That's because the student loan decision is a politically thorny one, which management anticipates will be pushed until after the November midterm elections.

CEO Anthony Noto struck an upbeat tone, however, saying:

Even with the assumption of no end to the moratorium in 2022, our new full year 2022 financial guidance represents approximately 45% year-over-year Adjusted Net Revenue growth to $1.47 billion, a tripling of Adjusted EBITDA to $100 million, and a doubling of margins. SoFi has done an outstanding job achieving record financial results, member and product growth and consistent profitability, despite the negative impact of the extended student loan payment moratorium. We will work diligently to continue that trend in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I98a8_0fWzrLAv00

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

After the massive decline in the stock, SoFi trades at a $5.2 billion market cap, or around 3.5 times this year's new sales estimates. While adjusted EBITDA is positive, the company is still losing money on a GAAP basis , and so it's really not what investors want to buy right now.

That being said, SoFi is growing really fast; as Noto said, even its reduced guidance would amount to about 45% revenue growth, and about 200% EBITDA growth. Importantly, it grew membership by 87% year over year last quarter, showing that its offerings are definitely resonating in the marketplace.

Also, while SoFi is known for student loan refinancing as its first core product, the company has added lots of new products and features in recent years, such as personal loans, home loans, an investing brokerage, a credit card, a bank account, and others.

Therefore, growth investors may want to investigate SoFi at this reduced price for the long term. Just be aware, the company's credit underwriting hasn't really been tested by a bad recession. That's part of the reason SoFi and really all fintech stocks are down so much, but assuming the economy dodges the worst-case scenario, the stock looks tempting at these levels.

The company releases first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, May 10.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Billy Duberstein has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Personal Loan#Student Loan Refinancing#Sofi Technologies#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
AOL Corp

Stock market investors are getting very worried about a recession: Goldman Sachs

Recession anxiety appears to be spreading through the stock market, overshadowing a respectable corporate earnings reporting season. "Investor concerns about Fed tightening, surging interest rates, and the risk of recession have outweighed the surprising strength of 1Q earnings reports," Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin wrote in a note on Monday. "Results have exceeded expectations and prompted modest upward revisions to estimates for the remainder of 2022 and for 2023, driven largely by the energy sector. However, the boost to analyst estimates has not been enough to offset portfolio manager fears about the downside risk to EPS if the economy falls into recession and the downside risk to valuations as the Fed tightens policy."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

It maintained its full-year target of 12,000 to 14,000 deliveries. The stock is still trading on reservations instead of revenues. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
183K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy