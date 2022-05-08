ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

Graeser Park Preservation Construction Returns

By Shannon Slatton
ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction crews started work this week on preservation and repair work at Graeser Park in Robbinsdale. Community volunteers have been active for a few years, digging and unearthing the Depression-era roadside park. MnDOT started work on preservation in 2020. This year’s project includes completing 10 picnic...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

Minnesota Reformer

A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it

Four months after a nonprofit called Somali TV Minnesota — a YouTube channel with 170,000 subscribers — endorsed his campaign, Sen. Omar Fateh introduced a bill that would give the nonprofit a half million dollars in state funding to provide arts and cultural programming. The post A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

A plan to reintroduce bison on tribal land near Shakopee is under development. Questions remain on where, when, how and how many bison will be reintroduced, a spokesperson for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community told Bring Me The News. According to Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion, roadway pull-outs for viewing...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Anoka County grass fire forced golfers to evacuate course

BLAINE, Minn. — A large grass fire in Anoka County forced one golf course to temporarily shut down for the day while fire crews tried to battle the fire. Blaine police say the fire started around 11 a.m. and has spread from 104th to 109th avenues between Sanctuary Drive and Radisson Road. Police also say 109th Avenue should act as a fire break and fire protection is already in place along homes bordering the fire.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

What’s The Purpose Of The ‘No Mow May’ Movement?

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — The steamy weather has homeowners ready to tackle projects in the yard. But many are opting to keep their lawnmower in the shed all month. So, what is the purpose of the “No Mow May” movement? And will it impact your lawn’s health? Good Question. Jeff Wagner explains why the weather in the weeks ahead will be a key factor. It’s truly a sign of the times, like the literal sign we found in Pat Olson’s front yard stating she has no plans to mow her lawn this month. Edina is one of several cities encouraging homeowners to participate...
EDINA, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN

