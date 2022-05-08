Pedestrian Struck in White Oak Hit And Run Suffered Serious Injuries
WHITE OAK, MD – A 19-year-old male suffered serious injuries on Thursday when he...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
WHITE OAK, MD – A 19-year-old male suffered serious injuries on Thursday when he...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0