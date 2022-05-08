ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

35-year-old solo climber missing for a week is found dead on Denali, rangers say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4d27_0fWzl5mS00

A 35-year-old Austrian man solo-climbing North America’s highest peak was found dead on Denali in Alaska, rangers say.

An aerial search Friday, May 6, found the body of Matthias Rimml, a professional mountain climbing guide, below Denali Pass, a National Park Service news release said.

Rimml, the first registered climber on Denali this season, had been missing for nearly a week, rangers said. He last checked in with a friend by satellite phone Saturday, April 30.

“Rimml likely fell on the steep traverse between Denali Pass at 18,200 feet and the 17,200-foot plateau, a notoriously treacherous stretch of the West Buttress route,” rangers said.

Twelve other climbers have died in falls along the traverse, rangers said. Rimml’s body will not be recovered until a rescue team has acclimated to the high altitude.

Denali is a 20,310-foot mountain about 240 miles north of Anchorage.

Rimml began his ascent April 27 after acclimating to the mountain, rangers said in an earlier news release.

He planned to climb alpine style, “or travel fast with relatively light gear,” taking about five days to complete the climb, the release said. He carried 10 days of supplies.

On April 30, he told his friend he was at 18,200 feet elevation on the West Buttress, rangers said. Rimml reported feeling tired but not in distress.

Daytime high temperatures at the upper elevations were between between 25-30 degrees below zero, rangers said.

Rimml was alone on the mountain as other climbers and rangers acclimated at the base camp, the release said.

Man scales 60-floor building in San Francisco before being detained at top, cops say

Stranded hiker in flip-flops sends smoke signal from steep Oregon cliff, police say

67-year-old climber plunges to his death from 450-foot monument, Colorado rangers say

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
Whiskey Riff

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack

Here we go again… I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after […] The post Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Climbers#Accident#Austrian#Denali Pass#National Park Service
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
realitytitbit.com

Deadliest Catch's Todd died in tragic accident on-board the Patricia Lee

Just last year, in February, Deadliest Catch’s Todd Kochutin tragically passed away after it was reported that he had sustained serious injuries aboard the Patricia Lee. He was one of the programme’s most beloved fishermen so the news came as a huge shock to his fans and followers.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Fla. Teen Dies After Truck Pulls His Raft from Pond to Parking Lot: 'He Was the Best Brother Ever,' Says Mom

A Florida family is grieving the loss of 18-year-old Christian Garner, who died in a rafting accident in Pensacola on Saturday, ABC station WEAR-TV reported. "Christian was my baby boy," his mother, who hasn't been identified and wasn't ready to speak on camera, told WEAR-TV. "He was such a mama's boy growing up. He loved working on cars, and he just started a new four-wheeler project. He loved to fish. He really loved his family, and we all love him so much. He was the best brother ever. My other two kids just lost their best friend."
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

3K+
Followers
393
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy