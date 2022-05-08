ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

14-year-old shot during attempted robbery of retired Cook County Sheriff's officer dies

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the people accused of attempting to rob a retired Cook County Sheriff's officer in April has died after that retired officer shot him.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, 14-year-old Corey Mason, of Chicago, died Wednesday.

Police say on April 28 shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun to his back. The other two took his property.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported that the retired officer was OK, and all signs showed he had defended himself when the three robbers tried to take everything he had at gunpoint.

Chicago police said the victim shot one of the three in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

CBS 2 was told the retired officer was distraught after the shooting, but more upset once he saw how young the boy he shot in the head was.

Police found the other two robbery suspects a few blocks away and arrested them.

Comments / 197

Thomas Bailey
3d ago

The little animal got what he had coming. You want to be a man and commit crimes well you lost parents don't care they will spread there legs have another criminal child so that the welfare checks will continue coming

Reply(21)
120
The Truth
3d ago

Oh well thats what happens when people shoot back But i am sure his mama will say he is innocent and her “baby” is dead Sorry mama, raise you kids better

Reply(5)
77
Peewee Him
3d ago

I hope the other two get charged with his murder although in Crook County a murder charge means absolutely nothing to them. They will be out in a month with ankle monitors🤦🏾‍♂️

Reply(4)
63
CBS Chicago

'It can still happen to you:' Albany Park man shot four times in legs while trying to park car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...
CHICAGO, IL
