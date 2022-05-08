ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after shot in armpit in Lawndale

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being shot in the armpit in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said around 7:49 a.m., the victim, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the left armpit on the 1500 block of South Sawyer and was self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

