Major Injury in Highway 135 Vehicle Rollover

On 5/08/22 at approximately 0122 hrs, Santa Maria Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 135/Broadway and Miller street regarding a rollover traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle...
Last week, Edhat received numerous reports of a woman who fell from the cliffs of Montecito with serious injuries. One edhat reader with an emergency scanner stated that on May 2, "A woman fell off the cliffs of the Santa Barbara Cemetery to Butterfly Beach below, sustained serious injuries. An ambulance is transporting her to Cottage Hospital with serious injuries."
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) completed a four-month undercover investigation which resulted in 34 arrests, 36 guns seized, four vehicles seized, and illegal drugs valued at $75,000, according to a press release from the SLPSO.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night at a motel, according to the Florence Police Department. Officers were called at about 8:58 p.m. to the Colonial Inn on South Irby Street for reports of a person screaming. Officers arrived to find one person dead in the room, according to police. […]
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a grass fire south of Los Alamos on Monday evening. At 7:49 p.m., crews were on the scene of a one-acre grass fire on Highway 101 southbound, approximately one mile south of Los Alamos. Three engines and one water tender knocked down the one-acre...
TACOMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old in an East Tacoma neighborhood on Saturday has been charged, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Police said the 27-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree assault. Samuel...
A Sheriff’s deputy interrupted the theft of avocados at a ranch in Goleta and arrested a Lompoc man for the grand theft of fruit as well as narcotics charges. On Sunday, May 8, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputy Special Duty Hartley Freedman was patrolling the Goleta area when he noticed a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the roadway in the 6900-block of Cathedral Oaks Road. The deputy contacted 44-year-old Tim Rounds of Lompoc walking nearby, wearing a headlamp on his forehead, and holding a bucket of avocados. The deputy also noticed a bag of methamphetamine on the dashboard of the vehicle.
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol recovered stolen merchandise valued at $715,000, it announced Wednesday. Julio Cuellar, 45, was arrested and is believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring. Investigators with the Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items at a residence and a storage facility in […]
Santa Barbara County Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of an approximately four-acre brush fire in the Santa Ynez Valley. At 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a report of a fire in the 1200 block of Quail Ridge Road. They discovered less than four acres of fire with a slow rate of spread in light fuel.
WORCESTER (CBS) – The driver of a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus was stabbed Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on Lincoln Street around 2:45 p.m. Police said a man dressed in black climbed on board and slashed at the driver’s face and then ran off.
“Entered the bus here and stabbed the bus driver,” said Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha. “We don’t know if it was something random or whether they knew each other. That’s something we’ll uncover as part of the investigation.”
The driver radioed for help, and passengers on the bus called 911. Worcester Police said the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver received multiple stitches for a wound that stretched from his ear to his chin.
Police searched the area for the suspect, including stores in the Lincoln Plaza shopping center and the brush along I-290.
“There was an officer with a dog who was checking over shrubs and bushes and islands in the parking lot and an officer guarding, as I said, a garment that it looks like somebody threw away,” witness Mark McCarthy said.
No arrests have been made.
Travelers on northbound US Highway 101 will encounter a closure of the No 2 (right) lane from the entrance to Gaviota State Park to one-mile north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Tuesday, May 10 through Thursday, May 12 from 8:30 am until 3:30 pm for a rock scaling and rock clearing operation to enhance public safety.
