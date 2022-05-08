ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of May 1, 2022

By GeekWire
Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news...

Tech Moves: Former Microsoft CVP Rish Tandon lands at Meta; Accolade hires HR exec; more

— Rish Tandon, former corporate vice president at Microsoft, joined Meta as vice president of engineering for remote presence. Tandon, based in Seattle, joined Microsoft in 2017 and was the worldwide engineering leader for Microsoft Teams. He also worked at Amazon for more than five years, leading engineering for Amazon’s mobile app, and spent less than a year as chief technology officer at medical care startup Heal.
