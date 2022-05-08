ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Olsen brings the 'Multiverse of Madness' to 'SNL' during a surprise cameo with Benedict Cumberbatch

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZZ8M_0fWzhObq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wkbxp_0fWzhObq00
Elizabeth Olsen makes a cameo appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

Saturday Night Live/YouTube

  • Elizabeth Olsen made a cameo appearance on the most recent episode of "Saturday Night Live."
  • Benedict Cumberbatch hosted the episode to promote "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
  • "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" opened in theatres on May 6.

Elizabeth Olsen teased her and Benedict Cumberbatch's new film, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," during a surprise cameo on "Saturday Night Live."

Cumberbatch hosted the most recent "Saturday Night Live" episode one day after his new Marvel film hit theaters on Friday. The 45-year-old mentioned the well-known franchise during his opening monologue and later poked fun at his "Doctor Strange" storyline in a skit titled, "The Understudy."

Chloe Fineman kicked off the skit by highlighting the show's official understudy position, where she impersonated fellow "SNL" cast members like Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Melissa Vallaseñor.

Fineman then explained that understudies have a "very strict code of ethics."

"Like, no matter how good my Elizabeth Olsen impression is, I would never use it to trick Benedict," she said.

The scene pivots to Fineman impersonating Elizabeth Olsen in the Scarlet Witch uniform as she meets Cumberbatch backstage. Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1m0T_0fWzhObq00
Benedict Cumberbatch hosted "Saturday Night Live" while Arcade Fire performed on May 7.

NBC/Getty Images

"Oh, Lizzy, you made it! And you're in costume," a confused Cumberbatch says to Fineman.

"Well, I love Marvel," Fineman said. "And speaking of, you know who would be great in the next 'Doctor Strange' is SNL's understudy, Chloe Fineman."

Elizabeth Olsen then walks by and stands next to Fineman, causing the two women to argue over who's the real Elizabeth Olsen.

"I thought I was talking to you," Cumberbatch said, pointing to Olsen.

"I'm me!" Olsen said before Fineman added: "No, so am I!"

Cumberbatch looked between the two women before saying, "Oh my god, the multiverse is real."

During the episode, Cumberbatch and the "SNL" cast touched on a number of timely topics, including Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, and the Supreme Court leak suggesting Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, premiered on May 6.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

