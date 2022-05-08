‘SNL’ Recap: Benedict Cumberbatch, Arcade Fire Make For A Motherless Reunion

In years past, Saturday Night Live would make a big deal out of Mother’s Day, flying in as many of the mothers of cast members as possible to fete them in person onstage and on TV inside 30 Rock. Perhaps that idea makes less sense during the pandemic. Sorry, SNL moms. They’d have to settle for some more indirect tributes in the form of sketch premises instead this year. Would that be OK? Let’s get to the recap and find out.

What’s The Deal For The SNL Cold Open For Last Night (05/07/22)?

What’s this? A cold open sketch that has a specific point of view? And includes the guest host playing a character and not themselves? Tell us more, please!

The premise takes its cue from the leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court majority overturning Roe v. Wade, which Justice Samuel Alito has written with more than a bit of reliance on citations from English legal philosophy that’s hundreds of years old at this point. So why not flashback to what those white men also thought made sense some 800 years ago or so?! Benedict Cumberbatch, frilly frocks and silly locks and all, holds court so to speak with Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson. Cecily Strong interrupts them, attempting to remind them that women exist, and that perhaps they have more pressing matters to solve, such as the plague. Chris Redd shows up as a Moor to remind all of us of historical racism, while Kate McKinnon gets confused for an ogre, insisting instead she’s merely a woman “over 30.” Not all of the jokes land, and McKinnon’s character makes perhaps too many specifically topical references for anyone who couldn’t see through the sketch’s simple premise. But compared to other recent cold opens, this still feels like progress?

How Did The SNL Guest Host Benedict Cumberbatch Do?

Cumberbatch, last seen as an SNL host in 2016, said this time around, everyone kept pitching him premises based on his portrayal of Doctor Strange, even though he also received an Oscar nomination this past year for his acting in The Power of The Dog. “I was beat by Will Smith. Not physically!” He directed the remainder of his monologue to his mother and to his wife, for Mother’s Day.

The rest of the show included at least two direct appeals to moms, and even more chances for Cumberbatch and cast members to sing for their proverbial suppers. All in all, the host made good.

First up, Aidy Bryant fronting a sketch that called back to an earlier gag from last year (“Birthday Gifts“) in which her friends all bought her wooden signs that implied she drank too much. This year, her husband (Cumberbatch) and kids (Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day) and kid-in-law (?) (Dismukes) bought her two wooden inspirational messages that made sense for a mother. Her third gift, however, referenced how a mother’s body changes after childbirth. From there, the signs got weirder, “specific and personal.” When mom complained, they reverted back to giving her signs about her alleged alcoholism. It all ended on a weird tangent that fell flat, though.

This Blue Bunny Ice Cream focus group, led by Mikey Day and Ego Nwodim, on the other hand, started weird and stayed weird, as focus groupers Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villasenor found themselves seated between two cowpokes played by Heidi Gardner and Cumberbatch. Forget the Bomb Pops. What’s up with Heidi and Benedict? If they weren’t a couple pretending not to be, they certainly became one by sketch’s end, as their tall tales of how the ice cream flavors brought back very detailed memories led to them suggesting to each other: “Let me nap with your hurt.” At least in this world, Cumberbatch’s cowboy found his Bronco Henry.

A more direct appeal to moms came via this pre-taped sketch in which a mom (Cecily) chews out her 17-year-old daughter (Chloe) for attending a party, saying mom would never in her day. Cue flashbacks to mom acting drunk and slutty. Cue more flashbacks of grandma (Kate) throwing her panties at David Bowie. But it’s all good, according to the sentimental closing card from SNL wishing moms everywhere a Happy Mother’s Day. OK, fine. Whatever. Let’s move on.

Cut to this chain gang in Georgia, circa 1951. Our prisoners (Chris, JAJ, Kenan and Benedict) sing to get through their prison labor, although Cumberbatch’s verse reveals he’s a snitch, so prison ain’t so bad for his character, after all. We find out he helped the warden (Alex Moffat) catch an escapee (Kyle Mooney), and also that the warden lets the snitch sleep with his wife (Heidi Gardner). The surprises in the sketch are that the other prisoners don’t revolt, and neither does the warden?!

Even less effective, despite the physical comedy of dumping drinks and soup in Mikey’s face, is a sketch set in early 1900s England in which Cecily’s fainting spells somehow have her missing the couch on her landing. The show has done this much better before with her drunken mockery of Jeanine Pirro at the Weekend Update desk, making all of this feel halfhearted, and somehow also by design.

There’s also something somewhat lacking in the performances of this British band and their cohorts substituting for the usual robotic band at Chuck E. Cheese. It starts off with such promise pairing Cumberbatch with Bowen Yang as a Euro duo from the early 1980s, but not even the vamping from Cecily as “Katie Carrot” gets enough of a reaction from the studio audience.

How Relevant Was The Musical Guest Arcade Fire?

Arcade Fire released a new album on Friday. If you didn’t catch them at Coachella, then you can hear two of their new songs now. Their first song of the night, “Unconditional (Lookout Kid),” is a heartfelt ode to the bandleaders own child, and features a pop-up appearance by several whimsical inflatable air figurines.

The band’s second song of the night, “The Lightning I, II,” rocked even harder live than on the record.

They even got to start a bonus performance, bloopers and all, as the end credits rolled.

Which Sketch Will We Be Sharing: “New Toilet”

If you’re wondering why students would be subjected to a disciplinary class about how to sit properly and uncomfortably on the toilet, wonder no more. Because a shady character played by Cumberbatch is here to change EVERYTHING. Even if this Kohler reclining toilet is somehow product placement and yet also not a real thing you can order. man, I really miss the fake ads like these that used to always air right after the monologue, because there’s a portion of the audience who tunes out after Update and only now only finds out about fake ads like these thanks to people like us via social sharing. So share away!

Who Stopped By Weekend Update?

Only one guest this week, and it’s Kate as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That makes Kate’s second SCOTUS impersonation (after her recurring bit as the now late Ruth Bader Ginsburg). Her take on Barrett on abortion? “What’s the big deal? Just plop it!” “Just do your nine” months, because abortion is murder but abandoning your baby at a fire station or anywhere else is fine.

What Sketch Filled The “10-to-1” Slot?

At 12:57 a.m. Eastern, Chloe gets her own major showcase as “The Understudy,” explaining in a pre-tape that she’s prepared to fill in for any of her fellow cast members should they get sick that week. So we see Chloe mimicking Kate in preparation for a possible sketch about covering the Met Gala as an awkward E! correspondent; bonding with Cecily as her doppelganger in the break room; taking over as Melissa to break up with someone over the phone; confusing Cumberbatch as Elizabeth Olsen (complete with surprise cameo from the real actress); and trotting out “rapid-fire” impersonations of Aidy, Heidi, and Sarah Sherman. No Ego, though, so to speak.

Who Was The Episode’s MVP?

Tonight’s MVP? That end-of-the-night performance by Chloe Fineman notwithstanding, this episode really leaned on Cecily Strong‘s presence, whether singing or speaking. Sure, Kate McKinnon had some standout scene-stealing moments, and Mikey Day received the bulk of the straight-man work, but Cecily’s roles were even more frequent and demanded more out of her to hold the sketches together.

Next week, Selena Gomez hosts with musical guest Post Malone!

Sean L. McCarthy works the comedy beat for his own digital newspaper, The Comic’s Comic; before that, for actual newspapers. Based in NYC but will travel anywhere for the scoop: Ice cream or news. He also tweets @thecomicscomic and podcasts half-hour episodes with comedians revealing origin stories: The Comic’s Comic Presents Last Things First.