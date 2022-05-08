ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Gives Fans Sneak Peek At Wedding Veil

By Yashira C.
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlDKC_0fWzg3h700

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding veil on Instagram yesterday (May 7.)

The wedding veil is seen lying across the floor with a new addition to her family sitting on top of it - a cat named Wendy! "Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls 😬 And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!," wrote Spears in the caption. Last month, the pop star shared that she was expecting her third child with fiancé Sam Asghari. Asghari wrote on Instagram after the announcement: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏."

Spears also shared lengthy screenshots from her notes app in the post, speaking on how she felt silenced during her conservatorship. "I was a f*****g nun in my conservatorship!!! The prayer of silence I've endured would possibly offend the pope," she wrote. She announced that her tell-all memoir will be released later this year, "My book comes out the end of this year... Once it's released not sure whats gonna happen folks!!!"

Scroll through the post below.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, says popstar's pregnancy 'should have happened three years ago' in old video unearthed after the singer, 40, revealed they are expecting a baby

One day after Britney Spears revealed she was expecting her third child and first with fiancé Sam Asghari an unearthed video of the 28-year-old discussing fatherhood has begun making the rounds. Following the termination of the 40-year-old pop star's conservatorship last year, Asghari told BBC Persian that the couple...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
HuffPost

Kevin Federline Reacts To Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Like A True Ex-Husband

We’re sure Kevin Federline will send Britney Spears the least expensive bouquet of congratulatory carnations he can find — once his latest child support check clears. Federline — who is most famous for being Spears’ ex-husband, the father of her two teenage sons, and the reason she went through a trucker hat phase — congratulated his ex-wife for expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari by engaging in the heartfelt practice of releasing a statement through his attorney.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Fatherhood#The Veil
The Independent

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks down in tears talking to the mother of late ex-Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

Jada Pinkett Smith had a hard time introducing the latest guest to her talk show, Red Table Talk, the mother of ex-Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide in January this year.Before Cheslie’s mother April Simpkins joined Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the trio watched a montage about the pageant winner’s life and career. “What many didn’t know is that underneath it all, Cheslie was reeling from debilitating depression,” Pinkett Smith said in a voiceover.When the camera cut to the trio, who had been watching the montage, Pinkett Smith broke down in tears...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Blac Chyna Looks Unhappy While Out With Her Mom After Losing Trial To The Kardashians

She's got the blues. Two days after Blac Chyna lost her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family, the reality star, 33, was seen looking glum while being driven around Los Angeles by her mom, Tokyo Toni.In the photos from Tuesday, May 3, Chyna has a downcast look on her face as she sits in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes SUV. Her mom was much more animated and was gesturing with her hands.The model had sued ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's brood, as she believes they spread defamatory rumors about her in order to get her reality show Rob & Chyna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reportedly Convinced Angelina Jolie Is Angling For Their Kids To Have ‘Nothing to Do With Him’

Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly concerned that his custody battle will never be finalized due to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 46. A source told US Weekly that the Fight Club actor — who shares six children with Angelina — thinks his former spouse “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.” Of Brad and Angelina’s six kids, four are still minors: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy