TV Series

‘Promised Land’ Canceled At ABC After Just One Season

By Michael Haskoor
 3 days ago

ABC has decided to cancel rookie dramas Queens and Promised Land after just one season each. Although the news was revealed a full week before the network’s broadcast upfront presentations, neither show was expected to return.

Promised Land was moved from ABC to Hulu in February after struggling to find an audience on the linear network with its first five episodes. The Latinx family comedy had less than 3 million viewers and scored a mere 0.3 in the 18-49 age group.

Created by Matt Lopez , the series starred John Ortiz , Christina Ochoa and Bellamy Young and was originally ordered in early 2021. The pilot was developed by ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich and his predecessor turned 20th TV president Karey Burke. It had been liked enough to earn a second life on the network.

Music drama Queens , meanwhile, was put in development in early 2021 and the network had high hopes since big names in the hip-hop community Eve , Nautri Naughton and Brandy had signed on to star. Eve announced her pregnancy early on and ended up taking a break from the drama, however she did return for the February finale. The series finale drew only 1 million viewers and scored an even lower 0.2 in the 18-49 age group with same-day returns.

The series revolved around four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture the fame that they had as former ’90s group the Nasty Bitches.

Although Erwich has the benefit of overseeing both ABC and Hulu, where the broadcaster’s originals are available to stream the following day, access to digital viewership (which could help the network see which shows truly breakout on streaming) didn’t seem to help for these titles.

Disney’s upfront presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 in New York. The network still has to make decisions on the future of its veteran series A Million Little Things , Big Sky , The Conners and Home Economics .

#Promised Land#Television#A Million Little Things#Series Finale#Hulu#Abc Entertainment#20th Tv
Decider.com

Decider.com

