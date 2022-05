Aaron Judge is off to arguably the best start of his career at the plate. After about one month of play, he stood at a .293/.356/.652 slash line as play began on Sunday. That put him at third with a 197 wRC+ among all American League hitters with at least 100 plate appearances, right behind Mike Trout’s 219 and José Ramírez’s 200. Without question, he has been at another level this season. While we have seen him perform at this level for a full season, take 2017 for example, it looks a bit more different than it ever has.

