Poll: Which high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 8)

A thrilling state championship finish in lacrosse, impressive efforts in district baseball, volleyball and in track regionals highlight the most notable performances by South Florida’s best athletes this past week.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in South Florida high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 12, around 10 p.m. You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Chase Garey, St. Thomas Aquinas, boys’ lacrosse: Garey scored two goals in the final minute to help the Raiders beat Ponte Vedra 13-12 and win their third state championship.

▪ John Caballero, Monsignor Pace, baseball: Caballero struck out eight over six innings without an earned run in 7-2 win over Chaminade to clinch the District 14-3A title.

▪ Yoel Tejada Jr., North Broward Prep, baseball: Tejada Jr. went 5 for 6 with two home runs and seven RBI to help the Eagles erase a 7-0 deficit after four innings and beat Coral Springs Charter 9-8 to secure the District 13-3A title.

▪ Emily and Zoey Matias, Westminster Christian, beach volleyball: The Matias sisters completed an unbeaten season as a pair while leading the Warriors to victories over Doral Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas before losing in the quarterfinals of the inaugural FHSAA state tournament.

▪ Alyssa Jones, Southridge, girls’ track and field: Jones won the 100 meters, long jump and high jump and finished second in the 200 meters at the Region 4-3A track and field championships.

