Toilet explodes after freak lightning strike at Oklahoma apartment, firefighters say

Toilets can stand up to a lot of things and keep on flushing, but Mother Nature’s wrath is more powerful than even the worst dietary decisions.

A bolt of lightning struck a commode inside an apartment in Oklahoma, causing it to explode into dozens of charred pieces, leaving a blackened wreck around a shattered bowl, photos shared to news outlets by Okmulgee firefighters show.

“The past 12 hours have been a wild ride,” firefighters said in a Facebook post.

Okmulgee firefighters responded to a call from the Oxford Apartments on the night of Wednesday, May 4, a KOTV reporter said in a post.

A “bizarre lightning strike” appeared to have gone through a vent overhead and then struck the toilet, firefighters told KOTV.

While firefighters say an act of God obliterated this commode, commenters have suggested other possibilities, including Taco Bell and Chipotle.

Or perhaps the john was smited?

“Thor decided that was not a throne worthy of a king!” a commenter wrote.

Others are upset by the news, worried that the place they felt safest in their home isn’t as safe as they thought.

“Adds ‘no sitting on toilets during lightning storms in case of electrocution’ to list of unnecessary anxieties,” a comment read.

“Okay, I apologize to my Grandmother (posthumously) for laughing at her when she told me not to use the bathroom during a storm,” read another.

Nobody was living in the apartment, but it was scheduled to be rented out the next day, the KOTV post said.

Prius gets ‘fried’ by lightning bolt during storm, Iowa video shows

‘Thought aliens were comin.’ Photos and videos capture dazzling SpaceX morning launch

‘Like a dragon trail.’ Eerie aftermath of downed power line found in Nebraska soil

Watch lightning bolt smite teen’s golf ball in mid-air in incredible video from Texas