Amputee athlete runs a staggering 104 marathons in 104 days

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
 3 days ago

An amputee and cancer survivor is opening up on how she overcame all obstacles to run 104 marathons in 104 days, covering 2,724.8 miles.

Despite the achievement, Jacky Hunt-Broersma from South Africa , is already planning her next challenge - a 240-mile ultratrail race in October.

"It was a sense of me being really, really stubborn and saying, 'no, I can do this, I want to do this, I want to give it a try,'" she said. "I was never a runner before that, but there's something in you when you lose something."

