Fans laugh at James Acaster’s ‘disastrous’ appearance on Celebrity Mastermind

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
 3 days ago

Comedian James Acaster put in a Celebrity Mastermind performance that was dubbed ‘disastrous’ after he chose the unexpected specialist subject of ‘the history of ice cream ’.

Despite stepping up to the chair with confidence, it quickly became apparent that the 37-year-old knew nothing about the frozen dessert , and walked away with a mere four points.

He fared slightly better in the general knowledge round, but it wasn’t enough to secure the charity jackpot.

