Dominic Raab accuses Keir Starmer of “rank double standards” over ‘beergate’

Keir Starmer has been accused of "rank double standards" by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab , as police continue to investigate alleged rule-breaking involving curry and beer.

Starmer has remained firm that it was purely a work occasion.

"It shows the rank double standards of Keir Starmer and the Labour Party ," Raab said to ITV News .

"I think he needs to account for the discrepancies in what he's said. I think he's been economical with the truth at best about what happened up in Durham."

