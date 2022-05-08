ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live as Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and G7 leaders speak to President Zelensky

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

G7 leaders including Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are set to host a call with President Zelesnky, the day before Russia marks Victory Day.

The call is a show of unity amid the ongoing crisis, and talks will centre around the latest developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , and how G7 can impose the harshest possible response.

Victory Day (9 May) celebrates Russia’s victory in World War Two, but rehearsals have seen chilling parallels from the Ukraine invasion, including MiG-29 fighters in the formation of a pro-Russian ‘Z’ symbol.

