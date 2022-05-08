ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New Children’s Book ‘Stripe N Strong’: A Lonely Zebra Makes Unlikely Friend While Traveling to Georgia

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebra-Dee Shelton and Sharon Thompson, a dynamic mother-daughter duo, have completed their new book, “Stripe N Strong”: a heartwarming children’s tale of loneliness and inclusion. Thompson shares, “Stripe N Strong is a zebra that was in the circus who was unsure of what life was going...

allongeorgia.com

