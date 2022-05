A wild scene unfolded at a Burger King restaurant when two men reportedly got into a physical altercation Friday morning. Officials say a suspect even stole the other man's cane and began beating him with it during the mele that broke loose. But now, that suspect is not only having to deal with multiple charges, but a number of stab wounds. Authorities say the man being beaten with the cane defended himself with a knife he had been carrying on him.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO