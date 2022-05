Shopping for a decent mid-range machine? There are a number of gaming laptop deals at Best Buy this week that are $300 off and offer excellent value for money. While there are a few highlights, our top choice this week comes in the form of this 15.6-inch MSI GF65 for $799.99 (was $1,099), which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The highlight spec here is definitely the GPU - which is outstanding for the money. Even in 2022, it's rare to see an RTX 3060 on a machine for under $800 and this machine is great bang for the buck. While not super high-end, you'll max out a surprisingly large library of titles at 1080p with this one - all at a reasonable price.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO