Sidney Crosby personified the Penguins’ push in the last 10 minutes

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered into a new era this offseason following the retirement of longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Forced to search for a signal-caller for the first time since the 2004 offseason, the Steelers opted against swinging for the fences, instead bringing in free agent and former first round pick Mitch Trubisky, then spending a first round selection of their own on Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. The Steelers are expected to conduct a quarterback competition, with Trubisky and Pickett expected to be the two favorites for the job over Mason Rudolph. However, could there a be a clue already as to who could emerge out of the competition with the starting quarterback job? Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer pointed out this interesting twist.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO