38-year-old SLC man arrested after knife slashing, standoff

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Dept. (SLCPD) announced Sunday morning that their SWAT team safely arrested a 38-year-old man following an aggravated assault.

Police state in a press release that the investigation started just before 11 p.m. Saturday night, after they received information about a fight happening at the River Rock apartment complex, located at 741 S 300 E.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had allegedly been slashed by the suspect with a large knife.

The victim reportedly did not need any medical assistance.

Police say that they learned the suspect, Dallan Bandy, ran into an apartment unit with the knife, and refused to come out when prompted to do so by officers.

Bandy and the victim are acquaintances, according to police.

SLCPD called in the SWAT team and crisis negotiators, as well as obtained a court-authorized search warrant.

The suspect continued to refuse to comply, but at 2:44 a.m., SLCPD SWAT used a device to “breach the apartment door” and continue to communicate with Brandy.

Police say that SWAT team officers safely arrested Brandy nearly an hour later, at around 3:40 a.m.

Bandy will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of aggravated assault, authorities say.

Officers lifted all street closures at approximately 4:30 a.m.

No further information is currently available.

