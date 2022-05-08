ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

38-year-old SLC man arrested after knife slashing, standoff

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Dept. (SLCPD) announced Sunday morning that their SWAT team safely arrested a 38-year-old man following an aggravated assault.

Police state in a press release that the investigation started just before 11 p.m. Saturday night, after they received information about a fight happening at the River Rock apartment complex, located at 741 S 300 E.

Woman held captive, assaulted, tortured for days, police say

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had allegedly been slashed by the suspect with a large knife.

The victim reportedly did not need any medical assistance.

Police say that they learned the suspect, Dallan Bandy, ran into an apartment unit with the knife, and refused to come out when prompted to do so by officers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6aKk_0fWzaYwP00
    (Courtesy of SLCPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7Ngs_0fWzaYwP00
    (Courtesy of SLCPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dd8D4_0fWzaYwP00
    (Courtesy of SLCPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XN6Qf_0fWzaYwP00
    (Courtesy of SLCPD)

Bandy and the victim are acquaintances, according to police.

SLCPD called in the SWAT team and crisis negotiators, as well as obtained a court-authorized search warrant.

The suspect continued to refuse to comply, but at 2:44 a.m., SLCPD SWAT used a device to “breach the apartment door” and continue to communicate with Brandy.

Police say that SWAT team officers safely arrested Brandy nearly an hour later, at around 3:40 a.m.

Bandy will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of aggravated assault, authorities say.

‘Dog’ the Bounty Hunter coming to Moab to investigate murder of newlywed couple

Officers lifted all street closures at approximately 4:30 a.m.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Woman arrested after punching and kicking nurses at local hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 for reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children. According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Moab, UT
State
Utah State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Slcpd Swat#Brandy
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

San Francisco woman, 33, arrested for allegedly renting airbnb for 15-year-old boy she met online

A Michigan woman was arrested after she flew to San Francisco on an alleged trip to meet a 15-year-old boy police claim she was talking to online. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 33, allegedly flew to San Francisco, rented an Airbnb and then dispatched multiple Ubers to Novi, California, to bring the boy back to the rental. According to law enforcement, Ms Sin rented the Airbnb for a month, and would periodically send the car services to pick up the boy.After Ms Sin attempted to send several Ubers to the boy's home, he got scared and reportedly told his parents about what...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC4

Utah woman arrested 7 times in 19 days officially charged

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah woman who was previously arrested a grand total of seven times in 19 days throughout the end of March into April has now been officially charged on Wednesday. Multiple police records show the suspect, Rychelle Mary Hawker, 33, had been in and out of jail for a variety […]
MURRAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

South Jordan Police searching for woman suspect of fraud

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The South Jordan Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of fraudulent activities.  The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a drive-thru service. She appears to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored top.  Authorities […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Riverdale woman dead after standoff with SWAT team

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Riverdale woman died Friday night after a standoff with SWAT, police say. According to a press release, police responded to a Riverdale residence on a report of a gunshot. The caller reportedly said that his wife had fired a gun inside the home. When police arrived, the man was outside, […]
RIVERDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy police ID 5-year-old victim killed after being struck by postal service truck

SANDY, Utah, May 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police have identified the child struck and killed Tuesday by a U.S. Postal Service truck. “The accident resulted in the death of 5-year-old Kate Peterson after being struck by a USPS truck driven by Steven Baldwin,” the statement says. “Baldwin has been cooperative with the investigation. Our heart goes out to all involved with this tragic incident.”
SANDY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy