Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Pine, southern Douglas, Washburn, eastern Burnett and southwestern Sawyer Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 957 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cloverton, to near Shell Lake, to near Barron, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spooner, Hayward, Chippewa Flowage West, Shell Lake, Trego, Wascott, Webster, Solon Springs, Minong, Stone Lake, Birchwood, Webb Lake Wisconsin, Gordon, Exeland, Dairyland, Couderay, Cloverton, Danbury, Hertel, and Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
