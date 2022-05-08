Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .On Thursday, the main focus for critical conditions will be along and east of the central mountain chain where high Haines will exist and any lingering low level moisture due to the dryline is shunted eastward. Extremely dry conditions are expected to persist Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 3 to 6 percent Thursday with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done. New fire starts possible from dry thunderstorms.

