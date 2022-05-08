ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Lands on COVID-19 IL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wheeler (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Another sim game on tap

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to throw another simulated game at extended spring training this weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg felt good coming out of his two-inning simulated game Tuesday, so he'll face hitters for the second time this week and presumably increase his...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Wheeler
CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Holiday, Bucks take Game 5 and 3-2 series lead over Celtics

Over the final 11.8 seconds, Holiday came away with a block and a steal to seal the Game 5 victory for the Bucks. With the Bucks leading 108-107, the Celtics had the ball with 11.8 seconds to go, looking to take the lead late. Boston's Marcus Smart drove baseline to the basket but had his shot attempt blocked by Holiday, who then deflected the loose ball off Smart out of bounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Covid#Injured List#The Philadelphia Inquirer
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Nearing rehab assignment

Interim manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday that Garlick could begin a rehab assignment in the near future, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick landed on the injured list with a strained right calf May 2, but he's recently ramped up his rehab program and is nearing game action. Given it's been a relatively short absence, the 30-year-old shouldn't require much time in the minors to get back up to speed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Ramping up in Arizona

Price (COVID-19) is getting built up at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The veteran recently cleared league protocols and traveled with the Dodgers when the team was in Chicago. However, Price has been out of action for over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, so he is taking some time to get his arm built back up. The southpaw will likely resume a bullpen role upon his return.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy