ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Not in Sunday's lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

VanMeter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds. VanMeter...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big bow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Holiday, Bucks take Game 5 and 3-2 series lead over Celtics

Over the final 11.8 seconds, Holiday came away with a block and a steal to seal the Game 5 victory for the Bucks. With the Bucks leading 108-107, the Celtics had the ball with 11.8 seconds to go, looking to take the lead late. Boston's Marcus Smart drove baseline to the basket but had his shot attempt blocked by Holiday, who then deflected the loose ball off Smart out of bounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Reds#Mlb#Baseball#Sports
CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Nearing rehab assignment

Interim manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday that Garlick could begin a rehab assignment in the near future, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick landed on the injured list with a strained right calf May 2, but he's recently ramped up his rehab program and is nearing game action. Given it's been a relatively short absence, the 30-year-old shouldn't require much time in the minors to get back up to speed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Another sim game on tap

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to throw another simulated game at extended spring training this weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg felt good coming out of his two-inning simulated game Tuesday, so he'll face hitters for the second time this week and presumably increase his...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Colts' Dennis Kelly: Signs with Indianapolis

The Colts signed Kelly on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers. The veteran figures to provide valuable depth along the Colts' dominant offensive line during the 2022 campaign.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy