Nashville, TN

Billy Strings Welcomes Bob Weir At The Ryman

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrateful Dead/Dead & Company guitarist Bob Weir was Billy Strings‘ special guest on Saturday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Weir and Strings started the evening’s second set with a pair of duets before the rest of Billy’s band came out for the rest of a set and encore filled with...

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
