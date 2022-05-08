ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Matt LaFleur can already see why Devonte Wyatt was a first-round pick

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGEHR_0fWzWZJw00

Matt LaFleur didn’t need long to see the impressive talent of first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, who the Green Bay Packers selected at No. 28 overall in the 2022 draft.

Two days of rookie minicamp provided a strong first impression of the Packers’ new defensive lineman.

“He sure looked good in some of the pass-rush things we were doing. I love his intensity, his focus. You can tell he’s been coached hard,” LaFleur said Saturday. “There’s a reason he was a first-round pick. You can see it.”

Rookies don’t wear pads and live on-field work is limited during minicamp, complicating the evaluation of players along the line of scrimmage, but there’s no reason to think Wyatt can’t carry over his strong start to the rest of the offseason workout program and training camp.

Wyatt, a physically ready player at 24 years old, was a dominant interior presence for Georgia’s historic defense. He’s also an elite athlete at his size, with a profile almost identical to Quinnen Williams. And his excellent work at the Senior Bowl highlighted Wyatt’s disruptive potential at the next level.

The Packers love Wyatt’s lateral quickness against the run, and his explosive first step could make him a valuable interior pass-rusher. It’s early, but LaFleur is already impressed with what he’s seen of Wyatt in the passing game. He’ll be tough to keep off the field as a rookie if he can consistently win one-on-one opportunities as a rusher.

Don’t be surprised if Wyatt is an important player right away for the Packers defense. He has the three-down skill set of a Week 1 starter, and the Packers don’t currently have an obvious starter in the base defense next to Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: The 6 Super Bowl Favorites After The NFL Draft

With the NFL offseason well underway, OddsChecker dropped the Super Bowl odds for some of the league's top teams following the 2022 NFL Draft. And according to the folks over there, the Buffalo Bills are still the favorites to take home next season's Lombardi Trophy. Per OddsChecker's Matt O'Leary:. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst: Packers Starting Wide Receiver may want to Play With AFC Team

The Green Bay Packers do not have much flexibility in the wide receiver room. Even with their three WR draft picks, Sammy Watkins, and those still on the roster from 2021, it is still one of Green Bay’s less experienced groups. There are new reports of Green Bay’s arguable #1 WR wanting to play somewhere else next year.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ian Rapoport: Green Bay’s Asking Price for Joran Love Revealed

Jordan Love has been at the center of trade talks ever since Aaron Rodgers signed his extension. While Green Bay have mostly remained committed to the future of Love in Green Bay, there have been recent comments that could suggest otherwise. Brian Gutekunst recent comments on Love:. “He’s going into...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings brass doesn’t seem to think Cousins is “a winner”…but is Kirk turning over a new leaf already?

So it’s the offseason in the NFL, and the period between the end of the NFL Draft and the beginning of Training Camp might be the single most dead news time of the entire calendar year when it comes to football. So, we the media, hit the streets looking for interesting subject lines and stories to write. Sometimes we read between the lines a little and sometimes we don’t…I’d argue that this story that popped up is the latter, and apparently I’m not alone in the thought.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Makes Massive Prediction For Chiefs’ Skyy Moore

A lot of what dictates how successful a rookie can be is where they land. Some teams are excellent at identifying exact needs and players that will fit those needs, leading to production right out of the gate. Other teams aren’t as successful, leading to young players struggling early on before breaking out with a new organization. One of the best potential fits for any young player right now happens to be the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC26

Report says Packers fans are 'toughest' fanbase in NFL

The website Offers.Bet has released a new study ranking the "toughest" fans in the NFL. Perhaps not all that surprising, Green Bay Packers fans came in at No. 1. Offers.bet said it surveyed more than 1,000 NFL fans to determine which fan base they bet is the toughest when it comes to enduring inclement weather. The Cheeseheads, who endure the Frozen Tundra, took the top ranking.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Could Get Involved With 3 Prominent Wide Receivers

Following the departure of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers are on the hunt for their next great WR1. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes the Packers will go after three big-name wide receiver options in this year's free-agent market: Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy