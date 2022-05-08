ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Injures knee during Saturday's loss

Morant left Saturday's 142-112 Game 3 loss to the Warriors due to a right knee injury, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. Morant was trapped at half court by Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins with just over...

