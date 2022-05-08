ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Multiple women seriously hurt after being hit by car in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Two women were critically injured after being hit by a car while standing outside a store near 18th Street and Camelback early Saturday morning. The collision happened at around...

Don Hardcastle
3d ago

This is unacceptable! When will our legislative body address these deadly things!!! We need tougher laws to protect us from this!!! These weapons shouldn't be on our streets!!! And who needs an extended clip and a bump-stock mounted on their...... oh, wait...

