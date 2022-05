Over the final 11.8 seconds, Holiday came away with a block and a steal to seal the Game 5 victory for the Bucks. With the Bucks leading 108-107, the Celtics had the ball with 11.8 seconds to go, looking to take the lead late. Boston's Marcus Smart drove baseline to the basket but had his shot attempt blocked by Holiday, who then deflected the loose ball off Smart out of bounds.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 38 MINUTES AGO