Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pepin; Pierce The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Goodhue County in southeastern Minnesota Southwestern Pepin County in west central Wisconsin Southeastern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 921 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Red Wing, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Bay City around 930 PM CDT. Frontenac around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Stockholm and Pepin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

PEPIN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO