Bucs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ndamukong Suh
There are still a couple of notable players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl team that have yet to make a...thespun.com
There are still a couple of notable players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl team that have yet to make a...thespun.com
Not a good move - Suh takes up two blockers in the middle and that frees up outside linebackers. With JPP who was really hurt last year, the Bucs are depending on Tryon and untested rookies. Vea always holds his own and then some but Suh is def needed to make a run. Let’s rethink this decision guys!
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 26