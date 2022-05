In Game 5 of their first round series, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby left in the second period against the New York Rangers after taking a hit from Jacob Trouba. The Pittsburgh Penguins looked to close out their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the rival New York Rangers with a victory in Game 5 on Wednesday, May 11. They certainly looked to be on pace for that, as they held a 2-0 lead in the second period. That lead disappeared after three consecutive Rangers goals, but the Penguins did manage to tie it 3-3 to end the period.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO