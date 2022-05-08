Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Steele; Waseca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR STEELE AND EASTERN WASECA COUNTIES At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Owatonna, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Owatonna, Waseca, Blooming Prairie, Medford, New Richland, Ellendale, Otisco, Lemond, Clinton Falls, Merton, Moland and Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
