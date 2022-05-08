ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Steele THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR STEELE AND EASTERN WASECA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Minnesota.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bayfield, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Bayfield and eastern Douglas Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1004 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gordon, or 23 miles northwest of Hayward, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Superior, Hawthorne, Lake Nebagamon, Maple, Brule, Poplar, Solon Springs, Oulu, Gordon, South Range, Wisconsin Point, Bennett, Cloverland, Park Point, Wentworth, Mouth Of Brule, Amnicon Falls State Park, Blueberry, Waino, and Lyman Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, Pine, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin, Pine, southwestern Carlton and Burnett Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McGrath, to 9 miles northeast of Pine City, to Milltown, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near McGrath around 930 PM CDT. Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area around 940 PM CDT. Siren, Askov and Duxbury around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Webster, Kettle River, Bruno and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252...253 AND 254 Relative humidity has improved across the area so the warning has been allowed to expire. Winds may remain gusty 20 to 30 mph through the remainder of the evening, ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252... 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...On Thursday, 10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT. * Winds...Southwest to Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased below advisory criteria across the impacted area and are expected to continue to decrease overnight. Therefore the Wind Advisory issued earlier for the Mojave Desert Slopes will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chisago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chisago THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHISAGO...ST. CROIX AND POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened and moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern and west central Wisconsin.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet; Jackson County Below 9000 Feet Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Thursday FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HIGH MOUNTAIN PARKS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE HIGH MOUNTAIN PARKS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 211 and 213. * Timing...Red Flag Warning from 9 am to 9 pm Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Logan; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...027...028...041... 042...079 AND 080 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman... Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy and Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock. * Timing...10 AM MDT through 9 PM MDT Thursday. * Winds...Southwest becoming Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Temperatures...Around 90. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pepin, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pepin; Pierce A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GOODHUE...SOUTHWESTERN PEPIN AND SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 935 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Frontenac, or 8 miles east of Red Wing, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Frontenac around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Stockholm and Pepin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Chisago, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Rice, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Washington TORNADO WATCH 203 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHISAGO DAKOTA WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FARIBAULT FREEBORN RICE STEELE WASECA IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, STILLWATER, AND WASECA.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin Southeastern Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin Southwestern Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin Northeastern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Webb Lake Wisconsin, to near Spooner, to Haugen, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spooner, Hayward, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Shell Lake, Iron River, Lake Nebagamon, Round Lake, Trego, Cable, Barnes, Wascott, Brule, Solon Springs, Minong, Stone Lake, Drummond, Birchwood, Winter, and Gordon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

